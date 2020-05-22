Netflix India’s latest original series Betaal will be available on the streaming platform on 24 May. The series revolves around a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway. Sirohi (played by Viineet Kumar) and his squad unwittingly unleash the curse of Betaal mountain that wreaks havoc on the people and threatens to end civilization as we know it.Starring Viineet Kumar Singh, Jitendra Joshi, Aahana Kumra, and Suchitra Pillai, and written and directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan, and is the first Indian series in the zombie horror space.Viineet Kumar who rose to fame with Mukkabaaz told The Quint that he prepared for his part on Betaal as he does for any other role and that the post-production with VFX didn’t worry him while shooting. “When there’s VFX involved as part of post-production, the team you are working with plays a crucial rule. They usually take charge and give you an idea about the elements. As an actor, I do my preparation based on the script. And during the shoot for Betaal, Patrick and Nikhil took care of everything and were precise to the T,” says Viineet Kumar.Jitendra Joshi says that he doesn’t enjoy watching horror and that he’s never watched any horror film to date. Talking about his role in Sacred Games, he says, “The most touching moment for me was when the writer of the novel, Vikram Chandra, told me that he cried when my character Katekar died in the series.”But his jitters continue as he is playing a contractor in Betaal, a nasty guy- a character he has never played before.Watch the video to find out more.