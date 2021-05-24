Ban Release of 'Family Man 2', Says Rajya Sabha MP; Makers React

On 19 May, Vaiko sent the letter to Javadekar, which stated that the show depicted “Tamilians as terrorists and ISI Agents and having link with Pakistan.”

“These descriptions have hurt the sentiments of Tamil people and Tamil culture and offensive against the Tamil community. The people of Tamil Nadu are raising serious objections over such act and are protesting against the Serial", the letter further read.

Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman had also demanded a ban on The Family Man 2 for “intentionally portraying the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious people”. He tweeted his concerns and also alleged that the story being set in Chennai is no coincidence.