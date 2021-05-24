Ban Release of 'Family Man 2', Says Rajya Sabha MP; Makers React
The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, is all set to premiere on 4 June.
Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko has written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to halt the release of Raj&DK's The Family Man 2, alleging that the show depicts Tamilians in a negative light. The Amazon Prime Video series, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, is all set to premiere on 4 June.
On 19 May, Vaiko sent the letter to Javadekar, which stated that the show depicted “Tamilians as terrorists and ISI Agents and having link with Pakistan.”
“These descriptions have hurt the sentiments of Tamil people and Tamil culture and offensive against the Tamil community. The people of Tamil Nadu are raising serious objections over such act and are protesting against the Serial", the letter further read.
Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman had also demanded a ban on The Family Man 2 for “intentionally portraying the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious people”. He tweeted his concerns and also alleged that the story being set in Chennai is no coincidence.
Responding to the allegations Raj & DK have said in a statement, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it."
