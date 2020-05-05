Anushka’s ‘Paatal Lok’ Trailer Is a Look Into the Dark Netherworld

The trailer of Anushka Sharma’s production Paatal Lok is out and it promises a gritty cop drama. The nine-part web series will release on Amazon Prime Video on 15 May and marks the digital debut of Anushka’s Clean Slate Filmz. It is being helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma.

Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles, the series focuses on ‘swarg lok’ (heaven), ‘dharti lok’ (earth) and ‘paatal lok’ (netherworld). The trailer begins with this introduction and leads on to a cop landing the case of a lifetime. A journalist’s life is threatened and four suspects are taken into police custody, and their pasts reveal a dark secret.