The trailer of Anushka Sharma's first Netflix production Bulbbul is out and it offers a glimpse into the intriguing supernatural thriller. Starring Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Damri, the film drops on Netflix on 24 June.The trailer opens with a child bride hearing the story of Bulbbul, a demon-woman. The child then grows up to be a mysterious woman, the men surrounding whom die strangely and in a supernatural way. Take a look at the trailer here:Recently, Anushka Sharma had shared a motion poster for the film. The clip showed a girl against a giant blood moon, gliding in the air. Her long hair and feet turned backwards, coupled with an eerie tune, set the mood."Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @netflix_in. Can't wait to share more!", the actor wrote on Instagram. Apart from Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam.Anushka's last OTT production Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video received good reviews from the critics and the audience. It starred Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag.