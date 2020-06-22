Directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Productions, Bulbbul will be out on Netflix on 24 June. The film is based on the infamous legend of a witch. Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam are part of the main cast of the film.Anushka’s ‘Bulbbul’ Trailer is a Haunting Tale of a Child BrideTalking about Bulbbul, Anvita says, “This is the story of every girl to me. We are conditioned to be nice. We are conditioned to be versions of ourselves which the other people want to see. I just wanted to tell a story about owning yourself up and saying that this is who I am with my broken bits and you have to be comfortable with who I am.”“Karnesh and I have also spoken about how we have grown up hearing these stories about a chudail and we hear them in almost all cultures,” says Anushka Sharma.Watch the video to find out more.Here’s What Anushka Sharma Has to Say About ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.