After receiving a lot of appreciation for Amazon Prime Video's original series Pataal Lok, Anushka Sharma has announced her next production. Titled Bulbbul, the film is a Netflix original and is said to be a supernatural thriller.Anushka took to Instagram to share a motion poster for the film. The clip shows a girl against a giant blood moon, gliding in the air. Her long hair and feet turned backwards, coupled with an eerie tune, sets the mood and makes us eagerly wait for the movie."Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @netflix_in. Can't wait to share more!", the actor wrote on InstagramThe story revolves around Satya and his brother's child-bride. The two were separated when Satya is sent to another country but when he comes back, he sees that his brother has left his wife. Apart from Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul also stars Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam. It's set to release on 24 June.Bulbbul reminds us of Anushka Sharma's earlier production Pari, wherein she herself acted. Anushka is known to have an eye for a wide variety of content, her other projects being NH10 and Phillauri.