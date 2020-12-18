Paava Kadhaigal: Kashyap Chats With Vetri Maaran, Sai Pallavi

Here’s filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in conversation with director Vetri Maaran and actor Sai Pallavi about their film Oor Iravu from the anthology Paava Kadhaigal on Netflix.

The anthology has four of Tamil cinema’s finest filmmakers - Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan and Vetri Maaran, come together to direct film each based on the theme of honour, love, pride and how they influence and impact relationships. The four films collectively titled Paava Kadhaigal, feature an ensemble cast that include names such as Prakash Raj, Kalki Koechlin, Sai Pallavi, Simran, Anjali and Kalidas Jayaram and is streaming on Netflix.