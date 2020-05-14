Big B, Ayushmann’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ to Release on Amazon Prime

In an interview earlier, the film’s director Shoojit Sircar had indicated his openness to release the film online. “As a filmmaker, I’d want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I’m open to a digital release if need be,” he said.

However, he also made it clear that his next, Sardar Udham Singh biopic starring Vicky Kaushal will have to release on the big screen. The film’s shooting is complete and was in the post-production stage when the lockdown began.

Shoojit added, “Since it is scheduled for January 2021, we are not thinking about it right now. I’d like a film like this to be a big screen experience. I have lived with this dream for so long that when we were shooting at Jallianwala Bagh, I had tears in my eyes.”