Amazon Prime Video unveiled a three-minute look of its next original series, with Anushka Sharma as one of its producers.Paatal Lok trailer introduced its central plot, which involves inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary played by Jaideep Ahlawat investigating into four criminals — serial killer Vishal "Hathoda" Tyagi played by Abhishek Banerjee, Tope "Chaaku" Singh played by Jagjeet Sandhu, Kabir M. played by Aasif Khan, and Mary "Cheeni" Lyngdoh played by Mairembam Ronaldo Singh — behind a failed assassination attempt, whose target is the prominent journalist Sanjeev Mehra played by Neeraj Kabi.The Quint spoke with the cast to talk about how they got the hang of their characters and how they prepped for the role.Jaideep Ahlawat told The Quint that he gained 10 kgs for the role and tried to imbibe some of his dad's traits for the characters. "When I was reading Haathi Ram's characters in Paatal Lok, I was somehow reminded of my dad. So I have tried to imitate the way my dad walks and mould it as a character trait," says Jaideep Ahlawat.Ahlawat who rose to fame with his character Mir in Raazi, says that in the beginning he didn't get as many roles and they came in very slow. "Despite the work coming in slow, I never questioned what I was doing because this is all I know," says Ahlawat.Abhishek Banerjee who's won the audience's hearts with his roles on Dreamgirl, Bala and Stree recently. "When Stree came, I was a nobody and I think I have been very lucky when it comes to the roles that I have got in the past two years," says Banerjee.When asked if he feels that he didn't get enough recognition for his work lately, Abhishek says, "I think I will complain about not getting my due if even after a decade I don't get any recognition. So far, I have been lucky with the parts that come my after so many rejections."Watch the video to find out more about Paatal Lok that's out on Amazon Prime Video on 15 May.