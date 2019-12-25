New On Amazon Prime Video: Ujda Chaman, Sullu & More
Here’s what’s going to drop on Amazon Prime Video India this December:
Highlights
Ujda Chaman (Hindi)
Ujda Chaman is about Chaman Kohli, who is 30 -year-old bachelor with premature balding, and is in quest of a beautiful wife. Chaman hits rock bottom when an astrologer gives him a deadline to find himself a wife or remain a celibate forever.
George Reddy (Telugu)
George Reddy is a biopic based on the life of a student leader, boxer and Gold medallist, who influenced the politics of Andhra Pradesh state in Osmania University between 1967 and 1972.
Jack & Daniel (Malayalam)
The ultimate chase: Jack, a thief hoodwinks the system and steals black money. He is chased by Daniel, a cop hell-bent on catching him.
Sullu (Malayalam)
Sullu, a survival thriller revolves around the 9-year-old protagonist Jithu and his relationship with his parents. His life takes a complete turn when he gets stuck in a cupboard while playing a game of hide and seek.
Holiday Specials
Operation Christmas List
12-year-old Barney has got a plan to beat the Christmas rush and buy the entire stock of the most sought after gift. But things don't go exactly as planned when a gang of thieves shows up with a similar idea.
All I Want for Christmas Is You
Based on Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song, this all-new movie features Mariah Carey's music and narration in a loving story about little Mariah's Christmas wish for a puppy.
The Polar Express
A doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.
New Year’s Eve
Set in New York on New Year's Eve, this romantic comedy celebrates love, hope, forgiveness, second chances, and fresh starts, in the intertwining stories of couples and singles, told amidst the pulse and promise of the most dazzling night of the year. The stellar ensemble cast will ring in the New Year with this holiday anthology of love and laughter.
Notting Hill
A timeless love story. The life of a simple bookshop owner changes when he meets the most famous film star in the world. The romantic title stars superstars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in the lead.
