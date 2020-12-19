'Unpaused' Critics' Review: Anthology Finds Hope in a Pandemic
The collection of short films is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Unpaused, Amazon Prime Video's latest release, is an anthology of short films that explore the human experience amid the coronavirus pandemic. The five stories have been directed by Raj & DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun Dhaware and Nitya Mehra.
Is it worth a watch? Here's what critics have to say:
"It begins with a bang with Raj & DK’s futuristic 'Glitch' about an enigmatic woman on a blind date with a lonely hypochondriac who has come to dread all human contact as the pandemic refuses to relent. Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah—both fine talents—are the actors in this piece that might have been depressing in the hands of another team, but is instead thoughtful, zany and funny when handled by the men who wrote and produced the hilarious and equally thoughtful 'Stree' and directed one of the best Hindi films of this century, 'Shor In The City'."Anna MM Vetticad, Firstpost
"Nitya Mehra’s 'Chand Mubarak' sees the mask-clutching Uma (Ratna Pathak Shah) reach out to the handkerchief-sporting auto driver Riyaz (Shardul Bhardwaj) for help and succour. Beautifully performed by the lead actors and evocatively lensed by Jay Oza, the screenplay by Mehra, Vidur Nauriyal and Tarun Dudeja earns its life-affirming ending."Nandini Ramnath, Scroll
"Richa Chadha and Sumeet Vyas play a couple riven by Me-Too allegations, the fact of their being part of a publishing house feels like it has been ‘inspired by’ real-life characters in similar situations. She blames him for taking advantage of young women half his age; he turns around and tasks her for not ‘stopping him’. The entitled, gaslighting male is stock; Chadha’s grappling with her own guilt is the interesting aspect of this piece."Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express
