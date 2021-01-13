'The Family Man' S2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee Is on a Risky Mission

The makers of The Family Man have released a teaser for season 2 of the web series. Manoj Bajpayee will reprise his role as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari, who tries to juggle a dangerous career and family responsibilities, sometimes missing the mark on both fronts.

The short clip hints that Srikant has been recruited for another treacherous mission. Unaware of the situation, his family gets increasingly frustrated with his absence and his relationship with his wife appears to be deteriorating.

Watch the teaser here: