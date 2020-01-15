I Have Been Compared With Vicky Since Childhood: Sunny Kaushal

Sharvari: So I think Kabir sir made this documentary in 1999. So I think mostly our references came from there because we actually heard these people talk about their experiences. So it was very easy for us to know what went behind their lives you know. When you are talking about scale, it was so massive that we would enter and we would feel like this is not a set. We’re really in Singapore or we’re really in Burma because it was that good and it was that massive.

Sunny: And there were some real locations where I would never go. If I go on holiday, these places will never be on my list. Because you have to trek uphill for an hour. Every day we would trek for an hour and shoot in the rain and blast fans and muck and everything.