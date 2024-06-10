ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Mirzapur 3’ Release Date Out But With a Twist

'Mirzapur 3' release date revealed by makers after sharing first look.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The makers of Mirzapur 3 have finally revealed the release date after unveiling the first look on 19 March. Prime Video shared a caricature of the show's lead characters in a new post, with a note indicating that the release date is hidden somewhere in the image.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Here's the fun way in which the story was unveiled.

That's when the guessing game began. Fans of the show started connecting the dots with the elements in the photo. Most guessed the release date to be 7 July, others felt it could be 7 August.

Some also guessed 5 July.

'Mirzapur 3' release date revealed by makers after sharing first look.

Here's another teaser from the show:

The teaser's first glimpse showcased Pankaj Tripathi reprising his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya and featured Ali in a rugged avatar, wielding his guns in dramatic fashion.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Topics:  Mirzapur 2   Ali Fazal 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×