Make a Film on Farmers Today and It Will Get Banned: Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal talks about censorship of art in India right now, ahead of the release of 'Ray' on Netflix.
Netflix’s Ray is an anthology series, which is inspired from the works of Satyajit Ray. Three filmmakers have come together to re-tell his stories in their own ways. The series has four stories: Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya, Spotlight and Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. They feature deeply complex characters portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Radhika Madan, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor among others, and are helmed by Srijit Mukherji, Abhishek Chaubey, and Vasan Bala.
In a chat with The Quint, Srijit Mukherji opened up about his segment Forget Me Not, which stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad and Anindita Bose. Talking about the original story he said, “The original story is Bipin Chaudhary Ka Smriti Bhram. It is a fascinating story, it’s not as dark as Forget Me Not. Yet, the seed of Forget Me Not is in Smriti Bhram. The character’s memory is playing tricks on him, or so it seems. That is the general premise.”
The cast also spoke about how Satyajit Ray films were ahead of time and about reports of his The Alien inspiring the Hollywood blockbuster ET.
Watch the video to find out more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
