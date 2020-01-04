Al Pacino, Jordan Peele Join Hands to Fight Nazis In ‘Hunters’

After featuring in The Irishman on Netflix in 2019, Al Pacino begins 2020 by making an appearance in Amazon Prime Video’s new original series Hunters. The series is produced by filmmaker Jordan Peele of Get Out and Us fame. The trailer of Hunters dropped online and it looks quite promising.

According to a press release by Prime Videos, Hunters is set in the late 70s New York, and follows who is Al Pacino gathering a group of rag tag team who violently hunt down Nazis living in the city and is planning to start the Fourth Reich in the United States. Question is, will the Nazi hunter’s bloody quest be for the greater good or create anarchy into the justice system? The series is apparently based on true events and is scheduled to stream online from 21 February onwards.

Besides Al Pacino, Hunters also features Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

Hunters is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. Take a look at the trailer here: