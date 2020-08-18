Abhishek Shares First Look of Ileana D’Cruz from 'The Big Bull'
The film is inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta
Abhishek Bachchan has shared a first-look poster of Ileana D’Cruz from his upcoming film The Big Bull.
The actor tweeted the picture and wrote, “Here is the first look of Ileana D’Cruz from The Big Bull! #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the fabric of India will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyplusHSVIP”!”
Tweeting the picture herself, Ileana wrote: “Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man Who Sold Dreams to India.”
The Big Bull stars Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Ram Kapoor, Soham Shah, Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Pathak. It is inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was responsible for numerous financial crimes that took place in the 1992 securities scam. The scandal exposed a number of loopholes in the Indian banking system and the stock market, eventually leading to the introduction of new rules to cover the loopholes.
“The Big Bull is not historical. It is based in 1980s and 1990s Mumbai. A rags to riches story of ambition that shows if you work towards your goal, you are definitely going to achieve it.”Abhishek Bachchan, Actor
The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati with Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit as producers. It is set to soon premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.
