Netflix's upcoming horror-thriller series, Betaal, is set to hit the streaming service on 24 May 2020.The story is set in a remote village, which quickly becomes the arena of a battle when a two-century-old East India Company Colonel, infected with the Betaal's curse, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are released from their tomb - attacking anything with a pulse. With the CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department) forces pitted against the undead army, hapless civilians are trapped in a gripping conflict. Starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala and Syna Anand, the series is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment.Aahana Kumra will be seen as Ahluwalia, a Deputy Commandant at CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department) Baaz Squad in this series. She plays the role of tough member of the Baaz Squad and Vikram Sirohi's (Viineet Kumar) friend. She plays the role of a righteous member of the team who goes against the order of her seniors if need be.Aahana Kumra made her debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in TV series Yudh in 2014. She rose to fame with Lipstick Under My Burkha. Since then, she has been a part of multiple web-series and has also portrayed Priyanka Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister.