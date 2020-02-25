7 Badass Dialogues From ‘Hunters’ You Can Use In Day-to-Day Life
Hollywood icon Al Pacino has spent a lifetime making movies, and the next best step for him in these ‘millennial’ times was to hop on to the OTT-train. The Oscar-winning actor finally pivoted to the world of ‘streaming’ entertainment with Amazon Prime Video’s new web series, ‘Hunters’. What’s the show about?
The show is set in 1977 America where hundreds of Nazis are living in secret across the country. They are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich and a group of Nazi-hunters led by Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman is out to take them down
The show gives us a blend of history, thrill and conspiracy and has some of the most badass dialogues ever! Not are they just badass, they are totally usable too. Imagine using these dialogues in everyday situations:
1. When you enter the team meeting too late, walk in with confidence and say:
2. Your friend gets screamed at by his boss for being incompetent at work. You reassure him with:
3. When your sibling steals the last piece of cake from the fridge and you are plotting your revenge:
4. When someone tries to mansplain you, you remind them:
5. When a colleague acts over-friendly and asks you the reason behind your sudden, unplanned leave:
6. When your sibling confronts you for letting out one of their ‘secrets’ to your parents and you remind them of the time they did the same to you.
7. When you check your weight after a week of binge eating, you tell yourself:
With an ensemble cast comprising Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Saul Rubinek, Carol Kane, Josh Radnor , and of course Al Pacino, the show is a fun “10-hour film” (in the words of Al Pacino himself) that you will want to finish in one go.
So start watching ‘Hunters’ on Amazon Prime Video now and tell us your favourite dialogues in the comments!
