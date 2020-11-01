Beyond James Bond: 5 of the Best Sean Connery Films To Stream

The third instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise, Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade has Connery playing father to Harrison Ford's character. Both Ford and Connery make the perfect father-son pair on screen. The film also stars Alison Doody, Denholm Elliott, Julian Glover, River Phoenix, and John Rhys-Davies.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.