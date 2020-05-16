With the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay inside their homes, all locked up, a lot of important things came to a halt. While some people had to cancel wedding plans, others had to shift plans to move, and graduates across the world are now losing out on a very special day - their graduation ceremony. Now, Facebook has come together with a bunch of celebrities to host a virtual #Graduation2020 ceremony on Facebook Live, to make up for the loss of an actual graduation day. The event is being hosted by Oprah Winfrey.You can watch the ceremony here:Facebook’s event is being co-hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak. But why is this being done? “The ceremony will acknowledge high schools and colleges in the U.S, by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020, and messages from deans and principals across the country,” according to a statement. The ceremony is hosting live performances from a number of artists, including Miley Cyrus who is performing her super hit song The Climb.“You are originals!”That’s the theme of the event, and was spoken about by actors like Matthew McConaughey in promo videos before the event:YouTube sensation David Dobrik also gave advice on what to do after graduation, and it is touching hearts for all the right reasons!Cardi B spoke about the importance of choosing the right classes in college to ensure that you make the most of you investment. She spoke about not letting coronavirus stop anyone from making this special moment in their lives memorable.Bretman Rock reminded everyone that if they can make it out of high school, they can make it anywhere! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.