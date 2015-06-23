Glimpses of Harindranath Chattopadhyay’s Versatility

(This article was first published on 23 June 2015. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the death anniversary of Harindranath Chattopadhyay.)

You might remember him as the crabby old Daduji in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Bawarchi, but even just a cursory glance at Harindranath Chattopadhyay’s filmography will show you that he’s much more than that. And it’s not just his versatility as an actor, Harindranath was also a poet, musician, member of the first Lok Sabha from the Vijayawada constituency and not many know that he was also Sarojini Naidu’s younger brother.