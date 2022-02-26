‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Box Office Collection: Film Opens at 10.5 Cr on Day One
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a hit at the box office! The film recorded Rs 10 cr on its opening day.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi records Rs 10.5 cr on its first day of release at the box office. The film is doing well despite theatres not operating at full capacity, and has collected Rs 9.5-10 cr nett on Friday.
Alia Bhatt was present at the Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra to greet audiences who had come to watch the film. It is her first movie to premiere in a theatre ever since the pandemic began. The film was first screened at the Berlinale Film Festival and had received wide critical acclaim.
Based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' Gangubai Kathiawadi traces the rise of a young girl from being forced into prostitution to owning a brothel and eventually joining politics.
