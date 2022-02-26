ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Box Office Collection: Film Opens at 10.5 Cr on Day One

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a hit at the box office! The film recorded Rs 10 cr on its opening day.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Entertainment
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gangubai Kathiawadi day one box office collection.</p></div>
i

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi records Rs 10.5 cr on its first day of release at the box office. The film is doing well despite theatres not operating at full capacity, and has collected Rs 9.5-10 cr nett on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Review: Alia Bhatt in One of Her Finest Performances

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Review: Alia Bhatt in One of Her Finest Performances

Alia Bhatt was present at the Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra to greet audiences who had come to watch the film. It is her first movie to premiere in a theatre ever since the pandemic began. The film was first screened at the Berlinale Film Festival and had received wide critical acclaim.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt at Bandra's Gaiety Galaxy</p></div>

Alia Bhatt at Bandra's Gaiety Galaxy

(Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

Based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' Gangubai Kathiawadi traces the rise of a young girl from being forced into prostitution to owning a brothel and eventually joining politics.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' vs 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' vs 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×