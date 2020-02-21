‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ in Intl. Cinephile Society’s 100 Best Films

Interestingly, eight out of the top films were directed by non-American filmmakers. While Kenneth Lonergan's 2011 epic drama Margaret made it to the top, Bong Joon-Ho’s recent Oscar winner Parasite earned the 25th position on the list.

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron), The Handmaiden (Park Chan-wook), The Social Network (David Fincher), Call Me By Your Name (Luca Guadagnino), Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and Blue is the Warmest Colour by Abdellatif Kechiche are some of the films that feature on the list.