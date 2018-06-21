Mogambo to Mola Ram, 5 Times Amrish Puri Bowled Us Over on Screen

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you think ‘Amrish Puri’? For the millenials-only-in-definition, I suppose it would always be “Mogambo khush hua”. For the recently-borns, it’s probably “Ja Simran Ja, jee le apni zindagi!”. And for meme lovers, “Aao kabhi haveli pe” is what defines gold.

The iconic dialogues point towards three roles that showcased Amrish Puri’s wide range as an actor. He was never just the villain or just the strict or loving father (a particularly poignant performance as a former freedom fighter diagnosed with cancer, who helplessly watches his son trying to fight corruption in Ghatak (1996), comes to mind).

Amrish Puri managed to infuse his often unidimensional characters with a personality and depth that made them stand out. And this in spite of possessing perhaps the most famous voice in the country after Amitabh Bachchan.

On his birth anniversary (on 22 June), here’s looking back at five of Amrish Puri’s most memorable roles.