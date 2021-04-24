Fashion Designer Sadan Pande Passes Away Due to COVID19
He was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow on Thursday night after his condition deteriorated.
Fashion Designer Sadan Pande passed away on Friday morning at his home in Lucknow after contracting COVID19-related complications.
He was admitted to hospital last night after his condition got serious, and his friend in a statement to Times of India said, "He could not even get his test done. He was isolating at his home in Delhi when he first had symptoms of COVID-19. In just a day or two, his condition worsened and he asked his family to move him to Lucknow. His family arranged a hospital and an ambulance for him and he reached Lucknow Thursday late night. Friday morning we got to know that he passed away".
As people from the film and fashion fraternity mourn his death, former model and actor Rajniesh Duggall expressed his shock and said, "When I first read on social media about Sadan, I didn’t believe it. I was in a state of shock for some minutes and then I decided to confirm the news with some of my friends in Delhi, who told me that Sadan is no more. I spoke to him just a week back and he sounded as warm and happy as he ever was. I have lost a very good friend".
He also talked about how Sadan always got in touch with him whenever he was in Delhi and they would meet and catch up. He says that he saw Sadan's entire journey, from being an assistant to a fashion designer, and his demise couldn't have been more sad.
