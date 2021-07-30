12 Years Later, Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malik’ Reminds Kerala's Beemapally of Trauma

But locals point out that the film's plot, of a victimised community facing police abuse, is similar to the 2009 incident. Malik is set in a fishing village in Kerala during the period of 1965 to 2018, involving two coastal villages of Muslims and Christians that had its repercussions on the religious and political fabric of the area.

According to the residents of Beemapally, trouble began on 8 May 2009, when a notorious criminal named Kombu Shibu from the Latin Catholic Christian-dominated Cheriyathura region started a fight with the locals of Beemapally over a ceremony at the local mosque.

The argument aggravated so much so that, on 16 May, Shibu and his gang stopped buses filled with devotees arriving for the ceremony. This led to clashes between Shibu and the Beemapally residents.

On 17 May, Shibu and his accomplices set fire to public property and pinned the blame on the Dalit Muslim community, residents alleged.

Reny Ayline, an activist who had visited Beemapally as part of a fact-finding team for the National Council of Human Rights Organisation, told The Quint, “The police used the notorious criminal Kombu Shibu as a tool for the violence. It was his people that set fire on the fishing nets and boats that belonged to the Muslim community. The Muslims and Christians said they knew that the other community was not responsible for the altercation.”

But media reports stated that the police claimed that a ‘violent mob’ from Beemapally entered the Cheriyathura area with ‘explosives from Nagpur’ and tried to attack the Latin Catholic Church. They said that they had to retaliate with firing in an attempt to rescue the Latin Catholic community.

A few days after the incident, a forensic team recovered Neogel-90 explosives from the area, giving credence to the theory and justification for the police firing, which was unauthorised. The movie even depicts how guns were smuggled into 'Ramadapally.'