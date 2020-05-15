National broadcaster Doordarshan on Monday, 4 May, announced the return of Nitesh Bharadwaj's Vishnupuran on its channel. With the conclusion of BR Chopra's Mahabharat , DD National tweeted about the comeback of this show. Read more details about the mythological drama and where to watch the show on TV and live stream online.Vishnupuran focusses on stories of the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, according to the Hindu mythology. Helmed by Ravi Chopra, the star cast will also include Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tiwari, Sudha Chandran, Vindu Dara Singh, Shruti Ulfat, Kinshuk Vaidya, and Nimai Bali in pivotal roles.DD National Channel Number List For Tata Sky, Airtel, Videocon D2hWhere to Watch DD National Re-Telecast Shows Online?Apart from watching the re-telecast shows on TV, people can also watch it online by downloading the official app 'NewsOnAir'. The app is available on both App store and Play store for IOS and Android users. People can download it and access all the shows from the app. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.