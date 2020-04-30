On Wednesday, 29 April, Irrfan Khan, one of India’s most gifted actors passed away, leaving behind a legacy of great performances and films. He was known for his versatility, portraying characters with ease in films like Maqbool, The Namesake, Piku, among several others.One of his early iconic performances was in the 1987 TV serial Shrikant, which fans can now watch thanks to a daily re-telecast at 3:30 pm by Doordarshan National.The TV serial aired on Doordarshan from 1985-1986 and is based on Sarat Chandra Chottopadhyaya’s novel Shrikant. It was directed by Pravin Nischol, and starred Irrfan Khan, Ashwini Bhave, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sujata Mehta and Farooq Shaikh.The story follows the life and journey of a man named Shrikant, played by Farooq Shaikh and is set in the late 19th to early 20th century India. Irrfan Khan: An Actor Par Excellence, Who Left Too SoonDD National Channel Number List For Tata Sky, Airtel, Videocon D2hWhere to Watch DD National Re-Telecast Shows Online?Apart from watching the re-telecast shows on TV, people can also watch it online by downloading the official app 'NewsOnAir'. The app is available on both App store and Play store for IOS and Android users. People can download it and access all the shows from the app.He Was a Keen Observer of Life: Nimrat Kaur Remembers Irrfan Khan We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)