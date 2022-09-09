D23 Expo Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022: When & Where To Watch Online?
D23 Expo 2022: Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will be held today, 9 September 2022 8 pm (GMT) and 1 pm (PT).
Disney’s D23 Expo 2022 is back to surprise viewers with some new updates on Marvel games. Whether you are an ardent fan of Avengers or a hardcore lover of Spider-Man, here's what to expect from the Marvel and Disney Games Showcase 2022.
The first-ever Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will reveal some new video game announcements including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. Although, viewers will witness plenty of surprises, Marvel has officially confirmed Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.
Let us know when and where to watch the D23 Expo Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022.
D23 Expo Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022: When and Where and How To Watch Online?
Disney's D23 Expo will start from Friday, 9 September and end on Sunday, 11 September 2022. Viewers who are mostly into games must know that the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase will be featured today, Friday, 9 September 2022 at 8 pm (GMT) and 1 pm (PT).
Viewers can enjoy the live event on the official website of Disney D23 (d23.com), official channels like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Marvel's official Twitch channel.
The live event of Disney & Marvel Game Showcase 2022 that will be held today, 9 September 2022 will include some interesting games from Lucasfilm Games, Marvel Games, 20th Century Games, and Disney & Pixar Games.
Kinda Funny's Blessing Adeoye Jr will host the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022 today and the live show will be held on the Premiere Stage.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.