Contagion: All The Things The 2011 Prophetic Film Predicted Right

I didn’t quite get the hype around the supposedly prophetic film Contagion, till I actually hit play. Contagion was a film that made big bucks when it came out in 2011, and I do believe the makers would have thought, “That’s it, a good return.” But no. That wasn’t it. When fiction turned into the very truth of our lives in 2020, Contagion hit all charts again, becoming one of the top 10 on iTunes movie rentals. ‘Why’, you ask? Because it is nothing short of prophetic. Here’s a list of things the film predicted about the 2020 coronavirus outbreak: