Complaint Filed Against Vivek Agnihotri for 'Bhopali Means Homosexual' Remark
The complaint has been filed by journalist-cum-celebrity PR manager Rohit Pandey in Versova, Mumbai.
A complaint has been filed in Mumbai against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his comment about how "Bhopali means homosexual". The complainant, Rohit Pandey, is a journalist-cum-celebrity PR manager and has lodged his complaint at Versova Police Station, according to an official.
Through his lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, Pandey has alleged that The Kashmir Files director has disprected the people of Bhopal by "willingly, wantonly and maliciously calling Bhopalis as homosexuals".
Pandey has sought registration of an FIR against Mr Agnihotri under sections 153 A and B for promoting enmity between different groups, 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 505-II (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).
The interview is believed to be three weeks old, and has caught the attention of users online ahead of Agnihotri's visit to Bhopal for a film festival.
The comment has not been received well by users online who have called Agnihotri ignorant and homophobic.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.