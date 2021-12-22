ADVERTISEMENT

Watch The New Trailer of 'Death on The Nile', Starring Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal

Death on the Nile is directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from <em>Death on the Nile</em>.</p></div>
i

The new trailer of Kenneth Branagh's Death on The Nile has dropped. The film marks Ali Fazal's third Hollywood project. An adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel of the same name, the movie stars Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Rose Leslie, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

Also Read

Not playing an Indian in 'Death On The Nile': Ali Fazal

Not playing an Indian in 'Death On The Nile': Ali Fazal
ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer follows newlyweds Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) and Linnet Ridgeway Doyle (Gal Gadot) getting a grand welcome onboard a cruise ship on the Nile River. However, the celebrations are cut short after Linnet is murdered on the cruise and detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is tasked with catching the murderer.

Death on The Nile will release in theatres on 11 February.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT