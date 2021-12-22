Watch The New Trailer of 'Death on The Nile', Starring Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal
Death on the Nile is directed by Kenneth Branagh.
The new trailer of Kenneth Branagh's Death on The Nile has dropped. The film marks Ali Fazal's third Hollywood project. An adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel of the same name, the movie stars Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Rose Leslie, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.
The trailer follows newlyweds Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) and Linnet Ridgeway Doyle (Gal Gadot) getting a grand welcome onboard a cruise ship on the Nile River. However, the celebrations are cut short after Linnet is murdered on the cruise and detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is tasked with catching the murderer.
Death on The Nile will release in theatres on 11 February.
