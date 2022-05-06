‘Percy Jackson’ Reboot Has Black, Indian American Actors in Lead Roles
Upcoming ‘Percy Jackson’ is in the works at Disney +.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, which is to be released on Disney+, has announced their main cast. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will star as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood respectively.
Disney + took to Instagram to share the news captioning it, "Heroes in the making. Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover from #PercyJackson and The Olympians, an Original series coming to #DisneyPlus."
The new show is based on a series of five novels written by Rick Riordan. The books are an interpretation of ancient Greek mythology, and follows demigods Percy, Annabeth and satyr Grover as they overcame many hurdles. An earlier adaptation of the young adult novels starring Logan Lerman in the lead was not well received by the fans. However, the recent casing decision to have a more diverse cast has already had a positive reaction from the fans.
