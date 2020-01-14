Oscars 2020: Two Indian Origin Filmmakers Make it to Nominations

The Academy Awards nominations list for 2020 includes some of the best films and artists of the year, from Joker to Marriage Story. In a proud moment for India too, two Indian-origin filmmakers have also made it to the nominations for the category ‘Documentary Short Subject’.

Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan’s 33-minute-long documentary St. Louis Superman is about African American activist Bruce Franks Jr.'s journey from an activist to a lawmaker. While Smriti had previously co-directed the documentary A Suitable Girl (2017), Khan made the feature Khoya (2015).