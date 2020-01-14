Oscars 2020: Two Indian Origin Filmmakers Make it to Nominations
The Academy Awards nominations list for 2020 includes some of the best films and artists of the year, from Joker to Marriage Story. In a proud moment for India too, two Indian-origin filmmakers have also made it to the nominations for the category ‘Documentary Short Subject’.
Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan’s 33-minute-long documentary St. Louis Superman is about African American activist Bruce Franks Jr.'s journey from an activist to a lawmaker. While Smriti had previously co-directed the documentary A Suitable Girl (2017), Khan made the feature Khoya (2015).
Elated about the nomination, Smriti tweeted, “I am shell-shocked, overwhelmed and profoundly grateful that ‘St. Louis Superman’ has been nominated for an Academy Award. Life is crazy. I’m delirious with happiness. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Sami Khan too expressed his joy and wrote, “Yes, I was nominated for an Academy Award but did you know we also successfully potty-trained our toddler?! Huge week!”
The documentary revolves around Bruce, who was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives where most of his colleagues were white Republicans. During the Black Lives Matter movement of 2016, his nine-year-old brother was killed which led him to get a bill passed on youth violence as a public health epidemic. He resigned three years later.
Smriti Mundhra is the daughter director, producer and screenwriter Jagmohan Mundhra, whose film Bawandar, starring Nandita Das and Deepti Naval, received critical acclaim.
Sami Khan, on the other hand, hails from Ontario, Canada.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)