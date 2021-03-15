93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees

The 93rd Oscars will be held on 25 April 2021

‘Mank’, ‘Minari’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ secured multiple nominations in Oscars 2021
i

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the nominations for the 93rd Oscars, scheduled to be held on 25 April, 2021. David Fincher's Mank (10), Lee Isaac Chung's Minari (6), and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 (6), all secured multiple nominations. In a first, two women directors were nominated for 'Best Director'.

Talking about this year's Oscars Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement, “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."

Here is a full list of the nominations:

Best Picture

(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Director

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Original Screenplay

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Adapted Screenplay

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best International Feature Film

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Animated Feature Film

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Animated Short Film

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Live-Action Short Film

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Sound

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Original Song

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Original Score

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Cinematography

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Documentary Feature

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Documentary Short Subject

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Film Editing

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Production Design

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Best Visual Effects

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)

Costume Design

93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees
(Photo Courtesy: The Academy/Twitter)
