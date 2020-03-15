Coronavirus: ‘The Batman’ Shuts Down Production for Two Weeks

Following the coronavirus outbreak all over the world, The Batman is the latest film to halt its shooting due to the same. Warner Bros. has decided to shut down the production for two weeks.

The film’s crew was shooting on a sound stage in London since January and the shoot location was to be changed to Liverpool. However, before the location change could happen, the decision to halt production was made. It is yet to be known if the release date will be pushed because of the same.

Walt Disney Company has also pushed the release of three of its films - Mulan, The New Mutants and Searchlight’s horror flick Antlers. While Mulan and The New Mutants were slated to release on 27 March and 3 April respectively, Antlers was scheduled to hit theatres on 17 April. Revised dates are yet to be announced. The release of Universal Pictures’ Fast and Furious 9 has also been deferred. The ninth installment of Fast and Furious in now slated to release on 2 April 2021