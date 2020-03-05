‘The Batman’ Dir Reveals First Look of Old School Batmobile

Matt Reeves took over as director of The Batman after Ben Affleck stepped away from the film in 2017. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Affleck, who played the Dark Knight in three films in the DC Entertainment Universe, revealed that alcoholism, his divorce from actor Jennifer Garner, and a “troubled shoot” on Justice League prompted his departure. “I showed somebody ‘The Batman’ script. They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again’,” he said.

The Batman will reportedly focus on a younger version of the DC superhero. The film will also see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano and Colin Farrell as the main villains the Riddler and Penguin, respectively.