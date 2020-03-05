‘The Batman’ Dir Reveals First Look of Old School Batmobile
The Batman director Matt Reeves has revealed the first look of the Batmobile from his upcoming film, which stars Robert Pattinson. Set against a moody backdrop, this version of the caped crusader’s ride seems to be a modified old school muscle car with chrome piping and red lights.
Check out photos here:
Earlier in February, Reeves had shared the first glimpse of Robert Pattinson in the batsuit. However, it was only a partial reveal with just the mask, cape and torso visible.
Matt Reeves took over as director of The Batman after Ben Affleck stepped away from the film in 2017. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Affleck, who played the Dark Knight in three films in the DC Entertainment Universe, revealed that alcoholism, his divorce from actor Jennifer Garner, and a “troubled shoot” on Justice League prompted his departure. “I showed somebody ‘The Batman’ script. They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again’,” he said.
The Batman will reportedly focus on a younger version of the DC superhero. The film will also see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano and Colin Farrell as the main villains the Riddler and Penguin, respectively.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )