'Tenet' Behind-the-scenes Video Shows Making of an Epic Thriller

Warner Brothers have released a behind-the-scenes video clip for Christopher Nolan’s new spy thriller Tenet. The video features cast interviews and shows what went into making this ambitious project a reality.

“Our method of visual effects is to try and do everything without them,”, said the production designer, talking about Nolan’s vision for the film. Over the years, the director has built a reputation for his practical approach to filmmaking. He likes to shoot on location or on original sets rather than using a green screen.

Talking about his philosophy, Nolan says, “I think the audience is always aware on some level, of the difference between things that are animated and something that’s been photographed.”