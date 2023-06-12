Singer Taher Shah Turns Actor, Writer For Hollywood debut 'Eye to Eye'

The iconic singer took to Twitter to announce the news. The post stated, "The film will be based on a unique story of eternal love named Eye to Eye. Taher Shah has written the film script, dialogue, screenplay, and song lyrics. He is also the singer and musician of the film and will play the protagonist character in the movie produced by Eye to Eye Ltd. In the film Canadian, American, and international artists will act and new faces will be introduced.

"The movie will be shot in Canada, America, and UAE and will be completed in three phases. The Shooting first phase of work will be completed in Canada. The second and third phases will be completed in the United States and UAE. The film's pre-production has been completed in North America and shortly its production work will begin. It will be Shah's debut Hollywood film and will be released worldwide. Along with English, it will also be released in the Urdu language (sic)," the post added.