‘She Said’ Trailer Chronicles the Investigation Into the Harvey Weinstein Story
'She Said' stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan and directed by Maria Schrader.
(Trigger warning: mentions of sexual abuse/misconduct)
In 2019, a book titled 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement' was published. The book is written by New York Times investigative reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who exposed the several allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Kantor, on 15 July, shared on social media that the book is now being turned into a film titled She Said. Sharing the trailer, Kantor wrote, "Brave women told me and @mega2e their stories. We wrote articles and a book. Now it's all going to be a movie. Thank you to the SHE SAID filmmakers, cast and crew for caring about every moment and word."
The clip opens with, "Why is sexual harrassment so pervasive and so difficult to address? Let's interrogate the whole system."
The trailer chronicles the reporters' journey, from trying to convince women to come forward with their stories to showing why those women were hesitant.
The film stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan and is directed by Maria Schrader.
The Weinstein story has often been cited as an example of how there is often a network of enablers around perpetrators of abuse and the trailer also provides glimpses into the challenges the reporters and the women faced- including victim blaming and intimidation tactics.
She Said hits theatres on 18 November.
Harvey Weinstein's Conviction
In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted of two of five criminal charges against him. One count was of criminal sexual assault and the other of rape. After his remand period in jail at Rikers Island, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison on 11 March 2020.
More than 80 women, including several Hollywood actors, have come forward with allegations against Weinstein. The producer has denied the allegations against him.
