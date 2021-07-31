House of Gucci: The True Story of Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani

The recently released trailer for Ridley Scott’s Oscar-hopeful film House of Gucci has taken the Internet by storm. Not surprisingly, this film follows a tale of opulence, loyalty, pride, and murder which captivated Italy in the last 90s. Maurizio Gucci was assassinated on the steps of Via Palestro 20 in Milan, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani was tried and convicted for plotting his murder, and sentenced to 29 years in prison.

A media frenzy followed and Reggiani (rather misogynistically) was dubbed the Vedova Nera, or the Black Widow. She was painted as the spiteful ex-wife who plotted her ex-husband’s murder in a fit of jealous rage. She maintained her innocence. But who was this couple embroiled in this scandal?