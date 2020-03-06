‘Scoob!’ Trailer: Shaggy & Scooby Are Back With Another Adventure

SCOOB! reveals how friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined hands with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, after solving hundreds of cases sailing through numerous adventures, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: to stop a sinister plan of unleashing the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to prevent the global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and a destiny greater than anyone has imagined.

Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodriguez and Will Forte will voice Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy respectively. Frank Welker is also reprising his longtime role as Scooby-Doo. The film also features other Hanna-Barbera characters such as Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, and Kiersey Clemons. SCOOB! will also reunite the Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe.