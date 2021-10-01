Have Resolved Differences: Scarlett Johansson, Disney Settle Black Widow Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Co. settled her lawsuit over the streaming release of Black Widow on Thursday. Scarlett, who plays the Marvel superhero in the movie, had filed a lawsuit against Disney following the latter's decision to release Black Widow on Disney Plus at the same time it hit theatres. The actor had claimed in her lawsuit that the film's streaming release breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.

Following the settlement, both the parties released a joint statement wherein they pledged to continue working with each other.