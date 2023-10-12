‘Bully Tactics’: SAG-AFTRA React After Studios Suspend Negotiations

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers declared that negotiations with SAG-AFTRA are suspended given that the gap between the parties is “too great" on Wednesday, 11 October.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the trade association representing studios and streamers in negotiations said in a press release, “Negotiations between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA have been suspended after SAG-AFTRA presented its most recent proposal on October 11."
"After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction," it added.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, SAG-AFTRA accused the studios of using “bully tactics.” They said, “[The studios] intentionally misrepresented to the press the cost of the above proposal – overstating it by 60 percent.”
“They have done the same with A.I., claiming to protect performer consent, but continuing to demand “consent” on the first day of employment for use of a performer’s digital replica for an entire cinematic universe (or any franchise project),” they added.
They also noted, “The companies are using the same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the WGA – putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool our members into abandoning our solidarity and putting pressure on our negotiators. But, just like the writers, our members are smarter than that and will not be fooled.”
Meanwhile, members of the Writers Guild of America voted almost unanimously to ratify their new contract on Monday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)