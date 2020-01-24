Rohit Shetty’s ‘Videshi Police’: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

On Friday, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to announce release date of Bad Boys for Life. In the clip, Rohit Shetty gets out of the car and start talking about his ‘desi police’ which comprises Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. All three actors will be reuniting in their cop avatars for Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Shetty then introduces his ‘videshi police’, which consists of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. They come on screen with the Singham track playing at the back.

Shetty then announces that Bad Boys for Life will hit theatres on 31 January.

Watch the clip here: