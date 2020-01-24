Rohit Shetty’s ‘Videshi Police’: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence
On Friday, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to announce release date of Bad Boys for Life. In the clip, Rohit Shetty gets out of the car and start talking about his ‘desi police’ which comprises Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. All three actors will be reuniting in their cop avatars for Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.
Shetty then introduces his ‘videshi police’, which consists of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. They come on screen with the Singham track playing at the back.
Shetty then announces that Bad Boys for Life will hit theatres on 31 January.
Watch the clip here:
Bad Boys for Life follows the story of two cops Mike and Marcus who are determined to take down the leader of a drug cartel. Mike and Marcus head the mission with members of the Miami police department to help them out.
You can watch the trailer here:
On the one year anniversary of his last cop film in December, Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, director Rohit Shetty shared a video of the coming together of the three cop heroes of his cop universe in the next film Sooryavanshi, which will introduce Akshay Kumar as the new cop in Goa.
The video shared by the filmmaker had a voiceover by Ajay’s Singham Bhalerao, with scenes from Simmba and a sneak peek at an action scene featuring Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer together. In the scene, the three are seen firing away at the bad guys.
Akshay Kumar had taken to Instagram to share the Sooryavanshi video and announced the release date of the film, 27 March, 2020.
"#RohitShettyCopUniverse celebrates 1 year of Simmba with the power-packed trio Singham, Simmba and #Sooryavanshi. Get ready...aa rahi hai police, 27th March, 2020!” he wrote.
