Twitter is Loving Robert Pattinson’s First Look as ‘The Batman’

Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz will be playing Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman in the superhero flick opposite Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. Jeffrey Wright will be Commissioner Gordon and Jonah Hill as an undisclosed villain. The Batman will be a complete reboot of the franchise for the DCEU, which previously saw Ben Affleck play Batman.

Meanwhile, Catwoman has been memorably played by Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, and Eartha Kitt in the 1960s TV show, Michelle Pfiefer in Batman Returns (1992), Halle Berry in the 2004 spin-off and most recently Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. The character has also appeared in the popular series Gotham played by Cameron Bicondova.