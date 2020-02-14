Twitter is Loving Robert Pattinson’s First Look as ‘The Batman’
The first look of Robert Pattinson in and as The Batman is finally out, and fans are loving the new look and the bat suit. Director Matt Reeves tweeted a short video of Pattinson in the Batman look, which was actually a camera test. He gives the perfect Dark Knight feels, with the sharp jawline and broody look. With the dark looks of the teaser, paired with the intense music, it made for the perfect first look we had been waiting for. Take a look at the new Batman here:
While the fans of the DC comic superhero loved the new look, what impressed them the most was Pattinson’s jawline in that mask.
With Robert Pattinson as the new Batman, and Joaquin Phoenix as the new Joker, fans also cannot wait for their face-off in another DC movie.
Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz will be playing Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman in the superhero flick opposite Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. Jeffrey Wright will be Commissioner Gordon and Jonah Hill as an undisclosed villain. The Batman will be a complete reboot of the franchise for the DCEU, which previously saw Ben Affleck play Batman.
Meanwhile, Catwoman has been memorably played by Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, and Eartha Kitt in the 1960s TV show, Michelle Pfiefer in Batman Returns (1992), Halle Berry in the 2004 spin-off and most recently Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. The character has also appeared in the popular series Gotham played by Cameron Bicondova.
