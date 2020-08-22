Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia In Action-Packed 'Tenet' Trailer
'The third and final trailer of 'Tenet' has been released.
The third and final trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet is out. A little over three minutes long, the trailer reveals more about the plot, characters and setting. It is set to Travis Scott's single 'The Plan.'
Take a look:
The trailer is filled with action sequences featuring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. Washington is leading the cast, which also includes Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia. We also get a glimpse of Kapadia's character. Tenet also stars Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Caine. Kenneth Branagh, who plays a negative role in the film, is also seen in the third and final trailer.
Tenet is touted to be set within the world of international espionage. From the trailers, we can tell that time travel is a theme in the highly-anticipated Nolan film.
Tenet is releasing in various places across the world starting August 2020.
