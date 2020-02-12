Rima Das Reacts to Being on the Berlin Film Festival Jury

Das says that her stories have been inspired from her hometown. Talking fondly about Assam she says, “There are so many rivers in Assam and so many stories associated with these rivers.” The independent filmmaker and producer says she loved working with children.

“I just felt like working with children when I met them. And when I started working with them is when I realised they completely surrender their trust. And they trust you. And when someone trusts you you feel good. You feel more confident,” says Das.