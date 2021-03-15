Oscars 2021: ‘The White Tiger’ nominated for ‘Adapted Screenplay’

Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger was nominated under the ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ category in the 93rd Oscars. Bahrani adapted Aravind Adiga’s book of the same name. The movie is contesting against the likes of Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Florian Zeller’s The Father. The movie was also nominated under the same category for BAFTA 2021.

In an joint interview with Vulture, Aravind Adiga and Ramin Bahrani talked about the book ‘The White Tiger’ and the journey towards making it into a film. Bahrani comments that the way Adiga wrote the book is what makes it special, “That was one of the joys of making The White Tiger. He wrote it in such a playful, satirical way despite the intense themes. I didn’t know how to film the second half where Balram becomes unhinged.”